Seven-month fishing ban along three river mouths in Odisha for Olive Ridley nesting

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure safe and harmonious mass nesting (arribada) of Olive Ridley turtles, the state government has imposed a seven-month fishing ban from this month to May 31 next year in three river mouths along the coastline.

As per the notification issued by the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department, the ban will be in force along a 20-km stretch of Dhamra, Devi and Rushikulya river mouths.

Fishing in motorised vessels and trawlers or through use of any mechanised techniques has been strictly restricted in Scott’s island and Udabati north stretch of Dhamra, Kuluni-Muhan-New Devi Nassi island stretch of Devi and Prayagi-Aryapalli stretch of Rushikulya river mouths to ensure the turtles don’t get trapped in fishing nets or come under the propellers of fishing trawlers.

Fisheries officials said the ban has been imposed as per the provisions of the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act (OMFRA), 1982, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. To ensure effective implementation of the ban, the government has set up 61 onshore camps and five offshore camps along the three river mouths.