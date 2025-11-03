Seven-month fishing ban along three river mouths in Odisha for Olive Ridley nesting

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure safe and harmonious mass nesting (arribada) of Olive Ridley turtles, the state government has imposed a seven-month fishing ban from this month to May 31 next year in three river mouths along the coastline.
As per the notification issued by the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department, the ban will be in force along a 20-km stretch of Dhamra, Devi and Rushikulya river mouths.
Fishing in motorised vessels and trawlers or through use of any mechanised techniques has been strictly restricted in Scott’s island and Udabati north stretch of Dhamra, Kuluni-Muhan-New Devi Nassi island stretch of Devi and Prayagi-Aryapalli stretch of Rushikulya river mouths to ensure the turtles don’t get trapped in fishing nets or come under the propellers of fishing trawlers.
Fisheries officials said the ban has been imposed as per the provisions of the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act (OMFRA), 1982, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. To ensure effective implementation of the ban, the government has set up 61 onshore camps and five offshore camps along the three river mouths.
The department has also declared deputy director of marine (south) and OMFRA adjudicating officer as the nodal officer for monitoring of fishing activities during the ban period. Periodical awareness camps will also be conducted among the stakeholders involving forest and Marine police officials to sensitise fishermen against fishing during this period. Additional fisheries officers of Balasore, Puri, Ganjam and other field functionaries have been asked to take measures in this regard.
Apart from these three river mouths, the state government has also imposed fishing ban in Gahirmatha area which remains in force throughout the year to protect marine species from motorised vessels and trawlers. Officials from the Forest department informed that as part of the Olive Ridley conservation drive, regular patrolling will also be launched involving officials of fisheries, coast guard and other stakeholders.
Odisha had witnessed a record nesting of Olive Ridley turtles in the previous season. The Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam witnessed congregation of over 7.20 lakh sea turtles in the nesting season while Gahirmatha also recorded a turnout of over 6 lakh Olive Ridleys for the arribada.