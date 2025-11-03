Speeding train kills tusker in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: A tusker was reportedly killed after being hit by the speeding Shalimar Express in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday night.

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm near Agria level crossing between Jogal and Betnoti railway stations. The tusker, aged around 30 years, was reportedly trying to cross the track when it was hit by the speeding train.

Sources said a herd of 20 elephants was roaming in Betnoti range under Baripada forest division for the last some weeks. The tusker got separated from the herd and was found moving near Agria on Saturday night. The Shalimar Express was scheduled to arrive at Betnoti station at 8.30 pm. However, it came four hours late from Rupsa station in Balasore district.

When the train crossed Jogal station and was about to reach Betnoti, it reportedly hit the tusker which was crossing the track. Due to the impact, the elephant was thrown off the track and suffered fatal injuries. It later died. Following the mishap, the train halted briefly before resuming its journey towards Baripada railway station.