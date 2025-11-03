Strive to bring down PM10, PM2.5 levels by 40 per cent in next five years: Odisha Chief Secretary Ahuja

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to bring down pollution at both state and district levels, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja has directed the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to achieve the target of reducing particulate matter (PM)10 and PM2.5 levels by 40 per cent within the next five years.

The chief secretary issued the directive during the 6th steering-committee meeting of the Board. Detailed discussions were held on the progress of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) as well as the State Clean Air Programme (SCAP). The chief secretary stressed focusing on long-term measures such as curbing vehicular and industrial emissions, preventing road dust and open waste burning, and promoting clean energy sources under both the programmes.