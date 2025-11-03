Teacher held for molesting Class V girl in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 40-year-old teacher of a government primary school in Ganjam was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly molesting a Class V girl student in the classroom.

The accused is Lingaraj Mahakud, a native of Borigaon village. He is posted as a teacher in Gadahumma government primary school under Rambha police limits.

Sources said after a class got over on Saturday, all the students except the 10-year-old victim went out of the room. Finding the girl alone, the accused teacher reportedly lured her with a chocolate and touched her inappropriately inside the classroom.

After the school closed, the student reached home and narrated her ordeal before her family members. In the evening, the girl accompanied by her parents went to Humma police outpost and lodged a complaint against Mahakud.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation. The accused teacher was picked up for questioning. Subsequently, Mahakud was arrested after police reportedly confirmed his involvement in the crime.

Sub-inspector and investigating officer of the case Satyajit Beniya said medical examination of the accused was conducted in the local hospital. He was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.