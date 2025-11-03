Two boys feared drowned in Odisha's Kathajodi river

CUTTACK: A cricket match turned fatal for two minor boys as they were swept away in the Kathajodi river while trying to retrieve a ball from the water here on Sunday.

The missing youngsters have been identified as Ayush Akash Barik (12) and Om Prakash Moharana (14), both residents of Bhagatpur within Purighat police limits.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 am when the duo along with others had gone to attend a kirtan on the occasion of ‘Panchuka brata’ on the day.

After attending the kirtan, Barik and Moharana went to play cricket along with other boys at the Buruja Park on the banks of Kathajodi river in Khannagar.

Eyewitnesses said while playing, the ball fell into the river following which Barik tried to retrieve it. In the meantime, he slipped into the river and screamed for help. “Hearing his cries, Moharana jumped to rescue him but instead slipped into the river himself. Within no time, the duo disappeared into the river,” they added.

On getting information, fire services and police personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation. Along with scuba divers, they made all-out efforts to trace the boys but they were nowhere to be found.

“Despite a thorough search operation, we weren’t able to trace the two missing boys. We had to stop the search operation in the evening and will resume again on Monday morning,” said assistant fire officer Sanjeev Kumar Behera.

A pal of gloom has descended in the Bhagatpur locality following the incident.