Winter sets in: Temperature to drop, nights to become colder from this week in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state is likely to experience its first spell of colder nights this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a drop in minimum (night) temperature by 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius within the next two days.

According to the weather experts, the night temperature may further reduce after Wednesday under the influence of an approaching western disturbance. The approaching western disturbance will trigger the flow of dry and cold north-westerly winds towards the state due to that the night temperature may fall further after three days, they said.

“There was continuous clouding in the state under the influence of severe cyclone Montha and the easterly winds flowing from the Bay of Bengal towards Odisha. However, the clouding will reduce from Monday onwards and clear sky conditions will also lead to decline in night temperature,” said an IMD official.

The regional met office said the night temperature was above normal by about 5 degrees Celsius to 7 degrees Celsius at a few places in north interior region and above normal by about 3 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius at many places in the coastal districts in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. However, the upcoming spell of colder nights may be short lived as the national weather body has forecast above normal rainfall activity in the state this month.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “The night temperature will drop within two days and similar weather condition may prevail for a few days. However, there is a prediction of normal to above normal rainfall activity in the state this month for which the night temperature may again witness a rise.”