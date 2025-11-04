Audit report flags Rs 15 crore payment to outsourced agencies at RGH

ROURKELA: A Health & Family Welfare(H&FW) department audit has red flagged Rs 15 crore paid to outsourcing agencies towards housekeeping and associated services at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) during a five year period between 2019 and 2024.

Copies of the government audit report dated October 15, 2024 available with TNIE revealed payment of Rs 5.93 crore was received by Sarala Security Services during August 1, 2019- April 30, 2024 towards housekeeping labour charges.

During scrutiny of records, no relevant records in support of labour engaged or their daily performance including biometric attendance or manual attendance register with signatures, work certificate for specific location or joining letter at RGH were provided, the report said and urged the RGH director to justify the audit observation as wrong with evidences, if any, and recommended to recover the payment from the outsourced agency.

The report further observed that payment of nearly Rs 2.12 crore was made to outsourcing agency L&K Services towards attendant service from January 01, 2023 to August 31, 2024 with engagement of 66 attendants, six lift operators, four oxygen operators and three gardeners.

It found widespread discrepancies in the numbers of personnel cited as engaged and actual number engaged and sought to know why the amount should not be recovered from the agency and others involved in the alleged irregularities.

Another audit report of October 19, 2024 pointed at payment of nearly Rs 7.25 crore to Paritosh Services towards housekeeping labour charges for the period September 1,2019 to April 30, 2024 and suggested recovery of the payment. It noted excess payment of Rs 6.52 lakh from July 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019 to the same agency.