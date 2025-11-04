BJP resorting to vote, candidate theft: Naveen

BHUBANESWAR/NUAPADA: With just over a week to go for the Nuapada by-election, BJD president Naveen Patnaik finally joined the campaigning for party candidate Snehangini Chhuria on Monday, making “theft” and “betrayal” his main poll pitch.

Leading the charge against the BJP government in the state at a public meeting in Komna, Naveen said the saffron party had come to power by “vote theft” and now has even resorted to stealing candidates. “The people of Nuapada, BJD and I, all have been betrayed. The people are angry and will give a befitting reply on November 11 in the bypoll,” he said.

Naveen was referring to BJP candidate Jay Dholakia, son of former minister and sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, who had ditched the BJD on October 11. The demise of Rajendra Dholakia had necessitated the by-election. The BJD had finalised Jay as the party candidate, but he joined BJP just before his announcement.

The BJD president also reminded the people of the development works undertaken in the district during his government. “The Biju Expressway was constructed, irrigation was provided to 10,000 hectare of agricultural land and welfare projects were implemented for people residing in Sunabeda sanctuary. However, things have come to a standstill after the BJP came to power in the state. BJP is hero in false propaganda and zero in work,” he said.