BTech graduate among three held with leopard hide

BHUBANESWAR: Police have arrested a BTech graduate and two others from Jayadev Vihar locality here after they were allegedly found in possession of a leopard hide.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Special Crime Unit (SCU) conducted a raid near Jayadev Vihar on Sunday evening and apprehended the three accused Rohit Mohapatra (26), Manjit Sabat (21) and Sambhu Bisoi (23).

Addressing mediapersons, police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said Mohapatra was the mastermind of the group and the trio had planned to sell the leopard hide to a person for Rs 30 lakh. He had promised Sabat, a BTech graduate, and Bisoi to provide commission of Rs 2.5 lakh each from the sale.