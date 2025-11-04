GMU to offer course in happiness from next academic session

SAMBALPUR: After years of deliberation, Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) is finally set to roll out its much-anticipated Diploma in Happiness from the next academic year.

Proposed long back but delayed due to multiple constraints, the six-month course aims to help students manage stress, maintain emotional balance and build self-confidence. The initiative comes amid growing concerns over mental health issues and rising stress levels among students across the state.

Deputy registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said the course is designed to enable students understand the different dimensions of happiness and apply them to lead a more meaningful life. It will focus on areas such as emotional intelligence, stress management, mindfulness and decision-making.

“The current education system should not be confined to academics alone; it must promote moral, intellectual and personality development as well. The six-month course will primarily aim to help students achieve mental stability, handle stress effectively and strengthen their decision-making abilities,” he said.

Pati noted that excessive use of social media, fast-changing lifestyles and academic pressure have had a profound impact on the mental health of young people. The course, he said, aims to address these challenges through structured learning, group activities and interactive sessions that encourage positivity and self-reflection.