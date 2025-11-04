GMU to offer course in happiness from next academic session

SAMBALPUR: After years of deliberation, Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) is finally set to roll out its much-anticipated Diploma in Happiness from the next academic year.
Proposed long back but delayed due to multiple constraints, the six-month course aims to help students manage stress, maintain emotional balance and build self-confidence. The initiative comes amid growing concerns over mental health issues and rising stress levels among students across the state.
Deputy registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said the course is designed to enable students understand the different dimensions of happiness and apply them to lead a more meaningful life. It will focus on areas such as emotional intelligence, stress management, mindfulness and decision-making.
“The current education system should not be confined to academics alone; it must promote moral, intellectual and personality development as well. The six-month course will primarily aim to help students achieve mental stability, handle stress effectively and strengthen their decision-making abilities,” he said.
Pati noted that excessive use of social media, fast-changing lifestyles and academic pressure have had a profound impact on the mental health of young people. The course, he said, aims to address these challenges through structured learning, group activities and interactive sessions that encourage positivity and self-reflection.
“A meeting regarding the syllabus of the course was held on Monday. Once the course is launched, the university may consider to extend its duration and upgrade it into a full-fledged degree programme in the future, based on the feedback and overall response,” Pati added.
The course will be open not only to GMU students but also outsiders who wish to improve their mental well-being. Faculty members from various departments including psychology, philosophy and sociology will collaborate to deliver an interdisciplinary curriculum.
GMU will be the first government-run educational institution in Odisha to introduce such a course. Apart from the Happiness the university will also launch a Gender Studies programme offering both certificate and diploma options. The interdisciplinary course will address issues related to gender equality, stereotypes and empowerment, covering perspectives of both men and women.
University sources said one of the major reasons for the delay in launching course was space crunch. However, this has been resolved with the university’s Basantpur campus becoming fully functional.