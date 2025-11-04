Jagatsinghpur man kidnapped in Sudan, family seeks govt help

JAGATSINGHPUR: The family members of 36-year-old Adarsh Behera, reportedly taken hostage by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group of Sudan, are in panic and have urged both the state and Central government to intervene for his safe rescue.

Behera’s wife, Sasmita, a resident of Kotakona village under Tirtol police limits, said her husband had gone to Sudan three years ago in search of employment. “After his kidnapping, our family is in deep distress. I have two children aged nine and four, and there is no source of income. His abduction has left us helpless,” she said. Family members said Behera has been working at Sukarati Plastic Factory in Sudan since 2022.

Sarpanch of Tarajanga panchayat Ritanjali Mallika expressed concern over the incident and said that the entire village is anxious for Behera’s safety. “His father, Khetramohan Behera and other members are living in fear as we are uncertain about his rescue,” she added.