One more convict found hanging in Choudwar jail

CUTTACK: A 43-year-old convict lodged in Choudwar Circle Jail allegedly died by suicide by hanging in the prison toilet here on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Pabitra Sahu of Bolagarh in Khurda district. As per sources, Sahu had been convicted in a fraud case under Odisha Protection of Interest of Depositors (OPID) Act and was lodged in Choudwar jail since September this year.

He had reportedly gone to the toilet on the pretext of answering nature’s call but did not return. Later, a jail warder found him hanging in the toilet and alerted the other staff. Sahu was then rushed to the SCB medical college and hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police have seized his body for postmortem.

In a similar incident in May this year, a murder convict Bishnu Charan Swain serving life sentence at the Choudwar jail was found hanging from a mango tree on the prison premises. Inadequate security arrangement and alleged negligence of staff has made Choudwar Circle Jail infamous for incidents like inmate suicides, jailbreak and violence.