Puri braces for Kartika Purnima rush

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: Anticipating a mammoth gathering of devotees on Kartika Purnima, which marks the conclusion of Panchuka with Rajrajeswara Besha of the Trinity, the Puri administration has decided to put the Grand Road under a thick security net and deploy more officials for crowd management.

Forty platoons of police force, 30 magistrates, a host of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) officials and hundreds of volunteers will be stationed from Bagala Dharmasala to the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir, to ensure that the movement of devotees to the shrine is incident-free on Wednesday, said Puri collector Dibya Jyoti Parida. Besides, efforts will be made for completion of all rituals of the Trinity on time.

Apart from Rath Yatra, Srimandir witnesses a five-fold rise in devotees’ footfall on Panchuka - the last five days of Kartika month. On Monday, the crowd was manageable, but the situation went out of control on Sunday which was the first day of Panchuka. Lakhs of devotees turned up at the Grand Road to offer their prayers to the Trinity on the occasion that coincided with Bala Dhupa, Maha Ekadashi and Hari Uthapana rituals. Expecting the rush, servitors had evaded the Pahuda Niti of the Trinity the night before.

With a large number of rituals lined up inside the shrine, devotees had to wait in the barricades for eight to nine hours to enter Srimandir through the Lions’s Gate. “Since temple doors are closed during rituals, devotees had to wait for a long time for darshan. But our volunteers ensured that each devotee had a proper darshan of the Trinity,” the collector said.