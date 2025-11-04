Regional audition for 25th edition of KIIT Nanhipari

BHUBANESWAR: The regional audition for the 25th edition of KIIT Nanhipari-Little Miss India concluded in the city on Sunday.

The audition held at the KIIT campus saw participation of several contestants aged in the age group of 13 to 15 years, who represented different parts of the state. The Grand Finale of the event will be held in the Capital city from December 21 to 23.

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta motivated the participants with his encouraging words. The panel of judges included Ollywood stars Poonam Mishra and Suryamayee Mahapatra, Label Roshan head Roshan Sahu, photographer Akhil Ranjan, Tripura Mishra and Bauri Raul. Core Committee members Malay Mahapatra and Shraddhanjali Nayak were also present.

The total prize money has been raised to `56 lakh for the winners of KIIT Nanhipari.