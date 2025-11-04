Seven-year-old among two trampled to death by tuskers in Odisha

BHAWANIPATNA/BARIPADA: Two persons including a seven-year-old boy were killed in separate elephant attacks in Kalahandi and Mayurbhanj districts in the last 24 hours.

In Kalahandi, Rabi Majhi (7) of Trilochanpur panchayat under Lanjigarh block was reportedly trampled to death by a tusker on Monday. The incident took place at around 8.30 am.

Sources said Rabi and his brother Samri Majhi (5) were on way to meet their father who was engaged in shifting cultivation in the nearby forest. All of a sudden, a tusker attacked them, killing Rabi on the spot. Samri managed to escape with minor injuries.

On being informed, local forest officials and Bijepur police reached the spot for investigation. Rabi’s body was seized and sent to the hospital for postmortem.

Locals claimed a single tusker was roaming in the forest extending from Salpakna to Amguda village, destroying crops and damaging houses in the area.