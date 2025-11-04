Two drown while taking Panchuka dip in river

BERHAMPUR: Two women observing ‘Panchuka Brata’ reportedly drowned while taking the holy dip in Ghodahada river near Sevak Tikarpada village of Khamarigaon panchayat in Ganjam’s Digapahandi block during the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased were identified as Lalita Padhi (64) and Sabita Gowda (40), both of Sevak Tikarpada village.

Sources said at around 3:30 am, the two women had gone to the river to take bath. After bathing, Lalita was washing her clothes when some of the garments were washed away. While trying to salvage her clothes, she fell in a deep part of the river. Hearing her screams, Sabita tried to rescue her. However, both of them drowned.

When the news about the incident spread, villagers rushed to the spot and informed the local fire services personnel. After a long search, the two women were found unconscious at the river bank near Golunda village. Both were rushed to Digapahandi hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

Later, police seized the bodies and sent those to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for autopsy. An unnatural death was registered in connection with the incident.