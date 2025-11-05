Ahuja asks depts to speed up budget expenditure

BHUBANESWAR: Despite strict timelines for departments to spend 40 per cent of their budget allocations by the end of second quarter (September 30), the average spending stood at 38 per cent till October 31.

At the all-secretaries meeting chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Tuesday, the departments, which have been consistently reporting low budget expenditure, have been directed to resolve issues, if any, and expedite expenditure as mandated to ensure fiscal prudence.

Departments like Sport and Youth Services, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, MSME, Finance and Planning and Convergence, Energy, School and Mass Education and Higher Education have spent 3.2 per cent, 17 per cent, 12 per cent, 4 per cent, 12 per cent, 28.79 per cent, 32 per cent and 34.82 per cent respectively.