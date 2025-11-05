BJP, Congress workers join BJD

NUAPADA: Ahead of the November 11 Nuapada by-election, hundreds of Congress and BJP workers joined the BJD at a ‘Misrana Parba’ held at Khutabanbhera panchayat on Tuesday.

The event witnessed an impressive turnout of women and tribal participants, reflecting the growing support for the BJD at the grassroots level.

Earlier in the day, a women’s meeting was organised at Godhas village under Bharuamunda panchayat in Nuapada block. Senior BJD leaders interacted with the local women and highlighted the various welfare and empowerment schemes implemented by the previous government under former chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Speaking at the event, former minister Pratap Jena said Naveen’s tenure marked a historic chapter in empowering tribal communities. “By ensuring forest, land and livelihood rights, Naveen babu gave true strength to tribal families. His government had also prioritised the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers, women’s safety, health, education and self-reliance,” he added.

The BJD leaders also criticised the present BJP government for discontinuing people-oriented schemes that once benefited lakhs across Odisha.