Encroachers evicted from main entrance of Bhitarkanika National park

The tehsildar said all the encroachers were served eviction notices individually and given ample opportunity of being heard to prove their ownership rights (if any) on the encroached forest and revenue land.

The encroachers failed to produce any documentary evidence following which they were evicted.

Bhitarkanika assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Manas Kumar Das said officials are working out ways to gather details about government and forest land under unlawful occupation. “We need more land for construction of many upcoming projects and widening of the road for smooth travel of vehicles of tourists.

Increasing congestion on the main roads within the park has become a major cause of concern with roadside encroachments being one of the main contributory factors. Encroachers occupying government and forest land will not be spared and legal action will be taken if they refuse to vacate,” Das added.