From BaliJatra to Blue Economy

Together, these projects promise to turn Odisha’s coast into a dynamic hub of trade and industry, creating vast opportunities for investment and employment. If implemented with integrity, they could generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, especially in logistics, shipbuilding, and allied services. Paradip Port, already one of India’s foremost maritime gateways, is being modernised and developed as a Green Hydrogen Hub. We are aware that non-major ports at Dhamra, Gopalpur, Subarnarekha, and Astaranga are steadily expanding capacity.

Governance: The Framework and the Gaps

The state’s maritime ambitions are underpinned by a governance framework. The Odisha Port Policy 2022 ensures policy stability and investor confidence. The Odisha Maritime Board (OMB) acts as a single-window authority, streamlining approvals and oversight. Innovative models like BOOST (Build, Own, Operate, Share, Transfer) and Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) — the first-of-its-kind among Indian coastal states—aim to create a transparent and investment-ready environment.

But what is required to make this effective? Governance must move beyond policy documents to field-level coordination, timely clearances, and community engagement. The success of these frameworks will depend on how they empower local stakeholders, protect coastal ecology, and ensure that employment reaches the youth of Odisha, not just the investor’s balance sheet. Odisha’s vision must extend beyond cargo and commerce. Odisha’s Blue Economy should meet its Orange Economy to promote coastal tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) business, and music concerts.

From Sailors to Shipbuilders

From the historic voyages of Kalinga’s sailors to the shipbuilding hubs of tomorrow, Odisha’s maritime journey is both ancient and futuristic. The Mohan Charan Majhi government’s drive, as expressed, to make Odisha the Eastern Maritime Gateway is not just about tied to the sea. Today, with bold investments, cultural imagination, and ecological mindfulness, Odisha is poised to turn its coast into a global hub of trade, tourism, ww transformation.

As the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi noted at India Maritime Week 2025, “What we are building is not just infrastructure; it is a foundation for a prosperous, resilient, and globally connected future.” We are with the government as long as we all believe sincerely that Odisha’s future is blue, illuminated by the golden light of Kartika Purnima. But, the onus of preserving Odisha’s coastline, its ecology, its heritage, its dignity, lies equally with its citizens and civil society. We must come together under this initiative to give tangible shape to the mission ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’. Only then will the boats we set afloat carry not just dreams, but direction.

(Charudutta Panigrahi is a thinker and a cultural economist. He can becontacted at charudutta403@gmail.com)