Man arrested for duping businessman of Rs 1.5 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Jatni police on Tuesday arrested a fraudster for allegedly duping a businessman of a whopping Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of financial assistance to expand his business.

Police said the accused Subrat Barik confessed to his crime during interrogation. The complainant, Krishna Modi is engaged in business with cab aggregators.

As per police, Barik, posing as a businessman, had promised Modi profitable deals in liquor shops and petrol pumps. He had reportedly also sought financial assistance from the complainant to expand his business.