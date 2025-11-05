One MSME park should be set up in all 147 Assembly constituencies: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Tuesday advised the MSME department to set up at least one MSME park in each of the 147 Assembly constituencies in the next five years.
The Governor reviewed the activities of the Industries and MSME departments at Raj Bhavan, and said, “This will be a transformative step to promote enterprise and job creation at the grassroots level. Some states have already begun setting up MSME parks in every Assembly onstituency.” He urged officials to adopt a similar forward-looking approach.
Highlighting opportunities in the defence and aerospace sectors, Kambhampati said the central government has prioritised domestic procurement in several product categories. He advised the department to prepare detailed project profiles covering land, investment, equipment and technical requirements for such items.
“These project profiles should be shared with students of technical institutions and skill centres. This will inspire innovative ideas among the youth and help establish new MSMEs,” the Governor said.
He examined key areas such as investment promotion, industrial infrastructure, ease of doing business and policy implementation. He also reviewed the progress made on proposals received during Utkarsh Odisha, their conversion into MoUs and expressed satisfaction with the success achieved so far.
Speaking on the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), the Governor suggested departments concerned to coordinate with banks to ensure beneficiaries receive timely financial assistance from government. He also reviewed the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana.