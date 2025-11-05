One MSME park should be set up in all 147 Assembly constituencies: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Tuesday advised the MSME department to set up at least one MSME park in each of the 147 Assembly constituencies in the next five years.

The Governor reviewed the activities of the Industries and MSME departments at Raj Bhavan, and said, “This will be a transformative step to promote enterprise and job creation at the grassroots level. Some states have already begun setting up MSME parks in every Assembly onstituency.” He urged officials to adopt a similar forward-looking approach.

Highlighting opportunities in the defence and aerospace sectors, Kambhampati said the central government has prioritised domestic procurement in several product categories. He advised the department to prepare detailed project profiles covering land, investment, equipment and technical requirements for such items.