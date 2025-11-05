Rs 1.45L crore investment for port-based development in Paradip, says CM Majhi

PARADIP: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the Centre has approved a total investment of Rs 1.45 lakh crore for port-based development and a petrochemical hub in Paradip.

Inaugurating the Kalinga Balijatra at Biju Maidan here, Majhi said, “At the same festival last year, I had announced an investment of around `1 lakh crore to develop Paradip as an industrial hub. It is heartening to note that the Central government has now approved Rs 1.45 lakh crore for port-based development in Paradip including the petrochemical hub and a chip-to-ship semiconductor manufacturing unit.”

The CM informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an investment of Rs 70,000 crore for industrial growth in the country out of which Rs 50,000 crore was approved for Odisha. Of this, Rs 25,000 crore will be spent on developing the Bahuda port in Ganjam and the rest on establishing a shipbuilding and repairing factory at the Mahanadi river mouth in Paradip. The project will provide employment to 5,000 youths.

He further said the Central government has taken necessary steps to set up a petrochemical complex in Paradip with Rs 80,000 crore approved for the naphtha cracker project, which is expected to create around 25,000 jobs. Besides, an eight-lane road will be constructed from Paradip to Barbil.

The first phase work is already underway from Paradip to Chandikhole in Jajpur, where a petroleum storage plant will be set up at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore. A green hydrogen hub will also be established in Paradip at an investment of Rs 40,000 crore.