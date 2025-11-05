Rs 73 crore loan fraud case: ED conducts raids across states

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar zone of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently carried out an extensive multi-state search operation in connection with an alleged Rs 73 crore bank loan fraud case.

The search operations were carried out across Odisha, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Punjab under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, as part of an ongoing investigation into a case involving SR Alcobev Pvt Ltd and others, accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Indian Bank.

ED began investigation in the case basing on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) invoking scheduled offences under PMLA, 2002.