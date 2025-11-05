Six held for defrauding man of around Rs 17 lakh under guise of higher returns

Police launched an investigation into the case following a complaint lodged by one Swaroop Rath of Jagannath Nagar area of the city on September 27. Rath stated in the complaint that he joined a WhatsApp group and downloaded an application ‘CERBER INV’ using a link shared in the group. As the app looked genuine for investment and trading, Rath reportedly deposited about Rs 16.90 lakh in the account mentioned in the app, but as he didn’t receive any returns, he realised that he was defrauded.

During investigation, police found that the accused were trying to lure people to deposit their money in the bank account linked to the fake investment app on the pretext of higher returns. They were even trying to arrange people for mule bank accounts.

Police said that the accused were trying to dupe people in multiple states. Further investigation is on, they added.