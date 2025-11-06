Awareness related to breast cancer screening alarmingly low among Odisha women: Study

BHUBANESWAR: Awareness and practices related to breast cancer screening among women in Odisha are alarmingly low, with most participants unaware of basic preventive measures such as breast self-examination (BSE) and mammography, a recent multi-institutional study has found.

Conducted by researchers from nine institutes, including Utkal University, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Assam Royal Global University and KIIT School of Public Health, the study indicated critical gaps in knowledge, attitudes and beliefs that could hinder early detection and contribute to higher mortality rate from the disease.

According to the findings, only 48.32 per cent (pc) of participants had heard of BSE, a simple, cost-free technique that can help in early detection of abnormalities, while 71.44 pc admitted they had never performed it.

Equally concerning, 53.94 pc of women reported they had no knowledge of mammography and around 47 pc of women surveyed understood the importance of mammography as a diagnostic tool. Despite the ongoing government-led screening initiatives, only 25.23 pc women respondents admitted to have undergone the procedure.

“When asked about the role of these practices in early detection, 48.32 pc believed that BSE is helpful and 47.08 pc acknowledged that regular mammography can aid in early diagnosis. Lack of awareness directly affects early detection and treatment outcomes while delayed diagnosis often results in higher mortality,” said one of the researchers Saumyasree Pradhan, a faculty of Public Health at Utkal University.