Awareness related to breast cancer screening alarmingly low among Odisha women: Study

BHUBANESWAR: Awareness and practices related to breast cancer screening among women in Odisha are alarmingly low, with most participants unaware of basic preventive measures such as breast self-examination (BSE) and mammography, a recent multi-institutional study has found.
Conducted by researchers from nine institutes, including Utkal University, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Assam Royal Global University and KIIT School of Public Health, the study indicated critical gaps in knowledge, attitudes and beliefs that could hinder early detection and contribute to higher mortality rate from the disease.
According to the findings, only 48.32 per cent (pc) of participants had heard of BSE, a simple, cost-free technique that can help in early detection of abnormalities, while 71.44 pc admitted they had never performed it.
Equally concerning, 53.94 pc of women reported they had no knowledge of mammography and around 47 pc of women surveyed understood the importance of mammography as a diagnostic tool. Despite the ongoing government-led screening initiatives, only 25.23 pc women respondents admitted to have undergone the procedure.
“When asked about the role of these practices in early detection, 48.32 pc believed that BSE is helpful and 47.08 pc acknowledged that regular mammography can aid in early diagnosis. Lack of awareness directly affects early detection and treatment outcomes while delayed diagnosis often results in higher mortality,” said one of the researchers Saumyasree Pradhan, a faculty of Public Health at Utkal University.
The study also examined socio-demographic influences on awareness levels and found that marital status, education, household size and socioeconomic background played major roles. Single women and those with higher education, particularly graduates, were found to have greater awareness, while participants from smaller households and wealthier families scored better in breast cancer knowledge.
Interestingly, among those aware of BSE, many were reluctant to perform it regularly, pointing to attitudinal and behavioural barriers rather than a complete lack of knowledge. Beliefs surrounding mammography were equally limited as only 27.49 pc of women below 50 years and 33 pc of those above 50 viewed it as protective.
The study conducted among 1,506 women, aged above 18 years, from both rural and urban areas in Khurda and Cuttack districts revealed low awareness about the role of healthy lifestyles in cancer prevention. Barely 40.64 pc of respondents recognised the benefits of eating fruits and vegetables, 35.52 pc considered limiting alcohol consumption as protective and only 40.93 pc said quitting smoking might help reduce the risk of cancer.