BJP leader Basanta Panda defends Jay Dholakia against Naveen Patnaik’s betrayal remark

NUAPADA: The political slugfest over BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik’s ‘betrayer’ barb refused to die down as senior BJP leader Basanta Panda on Wednesday hit back sharply at the former chief minister, accusing him of spreading falsehoods against saffron party candidate Jay Dholakia during his recent campaign at Tarbod in Nuapada.

Addressing mediapersons here in the morning, Panda alleged that during its two-decade rule in the state, the BJD looted farmers, labourers, youths and women of Nuapada through its corrupt leaders, middlemen and sycophants. Those who once exploited farmers by selling spurious fertilisers and cheating them through arbitrary deductions are now finding faults in a 15-month-old BJP regime, he said.

Taking a direct swipe at Naveen, the former BJP MP said, “A man who could not serve his father at the time of his death was made the chief minister of the state. A party that has sheltered murderers and rapists for years and is embroiled in multiple scams is now questioning our performance.”

He further accused the BJD of politicising the death of its own leader Rajendra Dholakia (Jay’s father) to gain sympathy. “The party has been constantly criticising his grief-ridden family. It is nothing but an act of moral insensitivity,” he claimed.

Defending Jay’s decision to join BJP, Panda said it was a conscious choice guided by conviction, not betrayal. “The by-election was announced under very unfortunate circumstances, but Jay’s decision to join us was voluntary and based on his faith in our ideology. He was also accepted wholeheartedly by the party leadership and given the ticket,” he said.