BJP leader Basanta Panda defends Jay Dholakia against Naveen Patnaik’s betrayal remark

NUAPADA: The political slugfest over BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik’s ‘betrayer’ barb refused to die down as senior BJP leader Basanta Panda on Wednesday hit back sharply at the former chief minister, accusing him of spreading falsehoods against saffron party candidate Jay Dholakia during his recent campaign at Tarbod in Nuapada.
Addressing mediapersons here in the morning, Panda alleged that during its two-decade rule in the state, the BJD looted farmers, labourers, youths and women of Nuapada through its corrupt leaders, middlemen and sycophants. Those who once exploited farmers by selling spurious fertilisers and cheating them through arbitrary deductions are now finding faults in a 15-month-old BJP regime, he said.
Taking a direct swipe at Naveen, the former BJP MP said, “A man who could not serve his father at the time of his death was made the chief minister of the state. A party that has sheltered murderers and rapists for years and is embroiled in multiple scams is now questioning our performance.”
He further accused the BJD of politicising the death of its own leader Rajendra Dholakia (Jay’s father) to gain sympathy. “The party has been constantly criticising his grief-ridden family. It is nothing but an act of moral insensitivity,” he claimed.
Defending Jay’s decision to join BJP, Panda said it was a conscious choice guided by conviction, not betrayal. “The by-election was announced under very unfortunate circumstances, but Jay’s decision to join us was voluntary and based on his faith in our ideology. He was also accepted wholeheartedly by the party leadership and given the ticket,” he said.
The senior BJP leader said Naveen’s remarks did not seem conscience-driven. “Perhaps, the words were put in his mouth by someone. “I am concerned about Naveen Patnaik’s mental and intellectual state,” he said.
Highlighting the BJP government’s performance, Panda claimed 11 out of 21 promises listed in the party manifesto including implementation of the Subhadra scheme for women and ensuring `3,100 MSP for paddy farmers have already been fulfilled. “Nuapada is witnessing progress under the new regime. The upcoming bypoll should focus on development, not emotional manipulation,” he added.
‘BJP resorting to unetical tactics’
NUAPADA: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) launched a sharp counterattack on the BJP and its candidate Jay Dholakia, accusing them of crossing all limits of political decency by making false and disrespectful remarks against former chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Addressing a press conference, BJD leaders Tukuni Sahu, Barsha Singh Bariha, Deepali Das and Alka Mohanty said Naveen is not only Odisha’s most respected leader but also a statesman who treats all Odias as his family.
Sahu said, “For over two decades, late Raju Dholakia was a dedicated leader and trusted associate of Naveen babu. He was given ministerial responsibilities and immense respect in the party. Even after his passing, BJD and Naveen babu stood by the family.” She alleged that Jay had betrayed his father’s legacy by switching sides for political gain. “It was Naveen babu who had proposed Jay’s candidature for the by-election. But Jay went to Delhi and sold his loyalty.
Before pointing fingers at Naveen babu, Kalpana Dholakia must answer for her son’s betrayal,” she said. The BJD leaders said BJP’s fear of defeat in Nuapada bypoll is leading it to resort to unethical tactics. Bariha said after Naveen’s visit to Nuapada, public sentiment had shifted in favour of BJD, prompting BJP to spread lies. Das claimed Jay and Kalpana were pressurised to make the remarks which are false. Naveen had stood by the Dholakia family during their toughest times, she added.