Devotees’ rush for Panchuka leaves Lord Jagannath sleep-deprived for three days

BHUBANESWAR: At the Shree Jagannath temple, the holy Trinity has not had any rest as the deities’ ‘Pahuda Niti’ could not be conducted for the last three nights, thanks to a huge rush of pilgrims and rituals associated with the specific days.

Servitors of the 12th century shrine attributed it to the large number of devotees congregating outside the Lions’ Gate to offer prayers amidst Panchuka nitis (rituals) of the deities. With the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) focusing on smooth darshan of the Trinity for all devotees, the temple gates have been kept open throughout the night to allow darshan.

During the last five days of Kartika month, the ritual of offering ‘Bala Bhoga’ to the Trinity after the ‘Sakhala Dhupa’ begins along with different Beshas (attires). This year with Panchuka being reduced to four days, the Trinity was adorned in four Beshas on each day at the Srimandir. They are Lakshmi Narayan Besha, Tribikram Besha, Lakshmi Nrusingha Besha and Rajarajeswara or Rajadhiraj Besha.

On Sunday, the first day of Panchuka (Bada Ekadashi), the occasion coincided with Hari Uthapana rituals, Bala Bhoga and Lakshmi Narayan Besha. “Both the Besha and Bala Bhoga ritual require three to four hours. During this period, temple gates are closed for devotees. Besides, there were many other rituals on the day which required the darshan to be stopped for brief periods. With a large number of devotees waiting to have darshan, Pahuda had to be skipped. Our focus was to ensure that no devotee returns home without darshan of the Trinity,” said collector Dibya Jyoti Parida.