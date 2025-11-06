Jatra artiste Devi Rath dies of cardiac arrest, family blames loud DJ music

PARADIP: Veteran jatra artiste Devi Rath passed away in the early hours of Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, reportedly triggered by exposure to high-decibel DJ sound during a competition held as part of the Boita Bandana festival at Paradipgarh under Paradip Lock police limits.

Rath was reportedly undergoing treatment for cardiac problems for the past two months. Family members alleged that on Tuesday night, four to five DJ sound systems participated in a competition organised during the festival. The excessive noise levels from the DJ systems led to his cardiac arrest.

Devi’s brother Bibuti Bhusan Rath said despite a ban, four to five DJ systems from nearby areas performed for over two hours near their house at the village chowk. He claimed that the continuous loud noise was the main cause of his brother’s death.

Rath complained of chest pain in the early hours of Wednesday and collapsed soon after. He was rushed to the government hospital at Paradip where doctors declared him brought dead. No formal complaint, however, has been filed in the local police station.

President of DJ Owners’ Association Sisir Das said, “We have received information that four to five DJ sound systems from Kendrapara district participated in the competition during the Boita Bandana festival. The association has requested the administration to conduct an inquiry and take action against those responsible.”

Additional SP of Paradip Smruti Ranjan Kar said, “No FIR has been lodged in the local police station. The jatra actor’s death did not occur due to exposure to DJ sound, as no permission was granted for using DJ systems. The allegation is baseless.”