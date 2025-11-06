Odisha woman attacked by husband over family dispute

CUTTACK: A 23-year-old woman and her parents sustained critical injuries after allegedly being attacked by her husband following a dispute, at Sishua village in Cuttack’s Banki area on Wednesday.

The injured persons have been identified as Puspa Das and her parents Chandramani and Pratima. Police have detained her husband Sanjay Das in this connection.

As per reports, Puspa had been staying at her parents’ place for the last one year following marital discord with Sanjay. He had visited Puspa on the day at her parents’ home to request her to go back with him. However, Puspa refused following which Sanjay started dragging her. When the situation became tense, the woman’s parents intervened. This provoked Sanjay and he started attacking Puspa and his parents-in-law with a chopper.

The injured trio was then rushed to Banki sub-divisional hospital from where Puspa was shifted to SCB medical college and hospital after her condition deteriorated. Further investigation is underway, said police.