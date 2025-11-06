Over three lakh devotees throng Puri on Kartika Purnima

PURI: Puri witnessed a massive turnout of devotees on Wednesday as the sacred Kartika month came to an end with the Rajrajeswar Besha (Suna Besha) of the Trinity on Kartika Purnima. Over three lakh devotees witnessed the Rajrajeswar Besha.

A large number of Habisyalis spent the night along the Srimandir Parikrama corridor and the Grand Road, listening to devotional bhajans and discourses. As dawn broke, devotees carrying tulsi plants on their heads proceeded to Mahodadhi, the 5 km stretch of beach from Swargadwar to Chakratirtha, to perform the concluding rituals of the Kartika Brata.

They took a holy dip in the sea, offered prayers to the rising sun, sailed miniature boats on the waves, and visited the Shree Jagannath temple to witness the Rajrajeswar Besha of the deities. Those unable to reach the sea took ritual baths in the four holy ponds within the town.

The Srimandir servitors began the daily rituals at midnight on Thursday, performing Mangal Arati, Mailum, Tadaplagi, Abakash, Surya Puja, Rosa Homa, and offering Gopal Bhoga. After completing the daily chores, three special groups of servitors adorned the deities with gold ornaments, covering limbs, feet, insignias, tiaras, and gem-studded necklaces. The dressing ceremony lasted nearly two hours.

The state government had hosted around 2,600 Habisyalis from across Odisha to observe the Kartika Brata at its expense. They were housed in four accommodations, including the seven-storey Brundabati Nibas, which can host over 1,000 devotees. These facilities were equipped with all basic amenities and arrangements for performing religious rites.