Paddy support price to remain capped at Rs 3,100 after MSP hike

BHUBANESWAR: An enhancement of the minimum support price (MSP) by the central government for 14 notified crops, including paddy, for kharif marketing season (KMS) 2025-26 notwithstanding, the support price of paddy for farmers in Odisha will likely remain unchanged at Rs 3,100 per quintal.

With the KMS 2025-26 starting from November 1, 2025, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare (FS&CW) department in a notification said the price of common variety of paddy has been increased from Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,369 per quintal while the Grade-A variety has been raised from Rs 2,320 to Rs 2,389 per quintal. This is in line with the enhancement of MSP by the Centre in June.

Sources in the FS&CW department said that farmers of the state will continue to get Rs 3,100 per quintal in the current kharif marketing season notwithstanding the upward revision of the MSP by the central government.

The state government has been providing an input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal to farmers from KMS 2024-25, taking the total procurement price to Rs 3,100 per quintal for common variety and Rs 3,120 per quintal for Grade-A variety. Production of Grade-A variety of paddy in the state is insignificant.

“The government has capped the support price of paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal. The annual revision of paddy MSP by the central government will have no additional impact on the state government which is giving the best price to farmers among all the states,” said sources in FS&CW department.