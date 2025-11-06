Paradip to become mega port, handle 500 MT cargo: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

PARADIP: Paradip is set to become a mega port with a cargo handling capacity of 500 million tonne, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Boita Bandana Utsav held here on Wednesday.

Highlighting Paradip Port’s key role in the state’s development, he said it has emerged as one of India’s leading ports. The port’s cargo handling capacity has increased from 71 million tonne in 2015 to 150 million tonne in 2025.

Describing Paradip as the ‘gateway to modern Odisha’s progress’ and the cornerstone of its economy, Majhi noted that under the Maritime India Vision 2030, the port aims to handle 300 million tonne annually. Under Viksit Bharat 2047, its capacity will be expanded to 500 million tonnes.

The CM further announced that the state government, in collaboration with the Paradip Port Authority, plans to establish a major port at Bahuda in Ganjam district with an investment of Rs 21,500 crore. Besides, a shipbuilding and repair yard would be established at Mahanadi river mouth in Paradip with an investment of Rs 24,700 crore. A world-class cruise terminal will also be developed in Puri. He said these projects will give a major boost to Odisha’s trade, tourism and industrial growth.