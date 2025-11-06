Pitabasa murder: Police reconstruct crime scene

BERHAMPUR: Police on Wednesday recreated the crime scene of the sensational murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabasa Panda in presence of the two sharp shooters under tight police security at Baikunthanagar in Berhampur.

In the afternoon, police cordoned off the area and brought the two sharp shooters - Chintu Pradhan and Kurupati Bhuyan - to the crime spot amid heavy security. As the word spread, a large crowd gathered at the site which is close to the city bus stand. Several passengers also stopped to witness the proceedings.

During reconstruction of the crime scene, the two shooters demonstrated how they intercepted the advocate when he was returning home and shot him from a close range. They also showed their escape route, which was video-recorded by police.

Earlier in the day, police sought permission from the court to take the six accused - Chintu, Jogi Rout, Malaya Bisoyi, Madan Dalai, Uma Bisoyi and Kurupati - on four-day remand for interrogation. However, the court granted remand for two days.

Sources said police are now conducting an intensive joint interrogation of the six main accused to uncover the full details of the murder.

Pitabasa was shot dead on the night of October 6 near his house by the two hired shooters. So far, police have arrested 16 persons in connection with the case, including former MLA and Ganjam BJD president Bikram Panda, ex-mayor of Berhampur Siba Sankar Dash, sitting corporator of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Malaya Bisoyi and the two shooters.