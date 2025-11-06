Sambalpur woman trapped in crevice rescued by firefighters after two hours

SAMBALPUR: A dramatic rescue operation unfolded at Bhandari Mal village under Jujumura police limits here after a woman got trapped inside a cave-like crevice formed by rocks and a banyan tree during Kartika Purnima fair on Wednesday.

The incident occurred amid a large gathering of nearly 500 devotees who had assembled atop a hill to offer prayers and visit the sacred cave which is believed to hold spiritual significance. According to villagers, the cave is often visited by people who believe that passing through it brings divine blessings and good health.

The woman, identified as Sujata Meher (35) of Meghlal area, got trapped among the large boulders after entering the narrow passage beneath a banyan tree. On being informed, fire services personnel from Maneswar rushed to the spot and launched a challenging rescue operation. The firefighters used mechanical saw cutters, chisels, hammers and screwdrivers to gradually clear the trapped area without causing further injury to the woman.

Throughout the rescue, fire services personnel continuously monitored Sujata’s condition, providing her water to prevent dehydration. After an extended operation lasting over two hours, the woman was extricated safely. Following her rescue, Sujata was transferred to an ambulance and taken for medical evaluation.

“The rescue was complicated due to the cave’s constricted structure and presence of heavy rocks and tree roots. Our team acted swiftly and carefully to ensure the woman’s safety,” said a fire services official.