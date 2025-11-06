Spurned youth slits throat of girl’s father after his love proposal rejected

BHADRAK: A 24-year-old youth allegedly slit the throat of a minor girl’s father after the latter opposed his romantic advances towards his daughter at Aruha village under Basudevpur police limits in Bhadrak district on Tuesday afternoon.

The accused, Alok Behera of Bishnubindha village under Barantua panchayat, is on the run after committing the crime.

Police said Alok used to regularly harass the 14-year-old girl, a student of Class IX, of nearby Tulmatula village, claiming to be in love with her. The girl had reported the matter to her father Rajendra Rout.

On Tuesday afternoon, Alok approached the girl at her tuition class near Tulmatula and allegedly forced her to accept his love proposal. When Rajendra, in his fifties, arrived to take his daughter home, the girl informed him about the accused’s harassment. The aggrieved father then confronted Alok, leading to a heated argument between the duo. Following the altercation, the accused reportedly left the spot.

However in the evening, Alok went to Rajendra’s house and finding him alone, allegedly attacked him with a knife and slit his throat. When the victim screamed for help, the youth ran out of the house, abandoned his motorcycle and fled the scene. Villagers later rushed Rajendra to Basudevpur community health centre. He returned home after necessary treatment, said police.

IIC of Basudevpur police station Lopamudra Nayak said a case has been registered on basis of the complaint lodged by the victim. Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused and further investigation is underway.