Vacant seats in self-financing colleges, courses pose worry for DHE

BHUBANESWAR: For the Higher Education department, both self-financing colleges and courses have seemingly become a cause of worry. If the UG admission trends are any indication, higher educational institutions being run on self-financing mode besides, self-financing (SF) courses are witnessing a large number of vacant seats.

The state has 1,058 degree colleges of which, 200 are self-financial colleges. In the rest of the institutions, which belong to different categories including government, aided and unaided, many courses are being offered in self-financing mode either by the institutions themselves or in public-private partnership mode. Such courses have a total seat strength of 5,054.

On a whole, close to 79,000 seats across arts, commerce, biological science, physical science, self-financing, sanskrit and law streams are vacant in 1,058 colleges. Of the 5,054 seats in self-financing courses, around 1,800 are vacant.

In Khurda district, around 1,664 seats have been assigned for self-financing courses but only 423 students have taken admission, leaving 1,241 seats without any takers. This is the highest vacancy for self-financing courses. In Kendrapara, 50 pc seats of the 62 self-financing courses are vacant. At Cuttack, 230 seats are lying empty.