10-year-old boy mowed down by truck, locals stage road blockade

JAJPUR: A 10-year-old boy was mowed down by a speeding hyva truck at Chheliapada under Dharmasala police limits here on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ayush Ghadei, a Class V student of Telora village. Sources said Ayush was on way to school on his bicycle in the morning when the truck ran over him on the village road at Chheliapada. The kid suffered grievous injuries in the mishap and was rushed to Dharmasala community health centre. However, the doctors declared him dead.

When the news of the accident spread, locals gathered at the mishap site and blocked the road demanding action against the truck driver, complete ban on movement of heavy vehicles on the route and adequate compensation to the deceased’s family.

On being informed, police reached the spot and held discussion with the agitating villagers. The blockade was lifted after police assured the agitators of action against the hyva driver and steps to stop movement of heavy vehicles on the village road. Dharmasala IIC RK Majhi said police have registered a case in connection with the incident and arrested the driver of the truck involved in the mishap. Further investigation is underway.