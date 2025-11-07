BJD attacks Odisha govt over delay in fertiliser supply, paddy purchase

NUAPADA: Turning the heat on the ruling BJP ahead of Nuapada bypoll, the BJD on Thursday accused Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s government of ‘failing the farmers of Odisha by delaying fertiliser supply and stalling paddy procurement’.

Senior BJD leaders held a series of public meetings at Golabandh, Dharambandha, Bharuamunda and Chulabhata panchayats under Nuapada block and accused the BJP government of being anti-farmer and failing to ensure basic agricultural support like fertiliser supply and paddy procurement.

The BJD leaders alleged that the state government led by CM Majhi failed to provide fertilisers to cultivators in time or begin paddy procurement from mandis, thereby pushing farmers into distress. The BJP government was following exploitative and anti-people policies, they claimed.

The party leaders further said under former chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s leadership, the previous BJD government had introduced several welfare and empowerment programmes for women, farmers, workers, and kendu leaf pluckers. “Naveen babu ensured land, forest and livelihood rights for tribal women, and launched multiple initiatives for their safety, education, health and self-reliance,” said former minister Pratap Jena.

Among others, MLAs Ramesh Chandra Behera and Manas Madkami besides BJD state general secretary Sanjit Mohanty spoke. The meetings witnessed large participation from grassroots workers, women leaders, and local villagers.