BJD, Congress looted Odisha while in power, says Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

BHUBANESWAR/NUAPADA: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday accused the Opposition BJD and Congress of keeping Odisha underdeveloped and looting the state while being in power.

Campaigning for Jay Dholakia, the BJP candidate for the upcoming Nuapada bypoll, during an election rally at the district’s Panchampur village bordering Chhattisgarh, Sai said though Congress was in power in Odisha for almost 50 years and the BJD ruled for 24 years, the two parties did nothing for the development of the state but only looted it which is why people have rejected them.

Despite that, they still dare to talk about the lack of progress in Nuapada district, he added. “You have seen the governance of the two parties and now you see how the BJP government works.

From day one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated himself for the poor and the downtrodden. All programmes of the central government under his leadership are aimed at the welfare of the people especially the poor. You have now seen the performance of the BJP government in Odisha and you have to make a choice,” Sai said.

He added that only a poor can understand the pain of another poor. “As Modi ji comes from a poor family, he understands the needs of the common people and has fulfilled the basic requirements like house, toilet, drinking water, electricity and ration in the last 11 years.

For inclusive and holistic development of the marginalised, the prime minister has given due respect to the tribals by elevating an Odia Adivasi daughter Draupadi Murmu to the highest post of President of India,” Sai stated.