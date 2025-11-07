BJD involving kids in poll campaigning, BJP tells Odisha chief electoral officer

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer (CEO) accusing the BJD of involving children in campaigning for the Nuapada by-election.

A delegation of the BJP led by senior party leader Golak Mohapatra met CEO R Santhagopalan and submitted a memorandum alleging that the BJD used kids to welcome the party president and former CM Naveen Patnaik at Taraboda village in Komna block during his visit to campaign for the party candidate. Dressed in BJD-branded clothing, the kids could be seen waving the party flag and chanting slogans, which have been extensively reported by electronic and social media, they said.

“This is clear violation of child protection laws and the model code of conduct. We have submitted necessary evidences to the CEO demanding action against the BJD leaders to ensure a free and fair election,” Mohapatra said.

He further claimed that the regional party, fearing defeat, was resorting to undemocratic means even after ruling the state for 24 years. State BJP spokesperson Dilip Mallick, legal cell coordinator Jayant Jena, national Mahila Morcha social media coordinators Sujata Padhi and Truptimayee Makdam were part of the delegation.