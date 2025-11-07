Black stone quarries in Odisha's Jajpur: HC issues notice to OIC on RTI activist’s plea

CUTTACK: Right to Information activist Sarbeswar Behura has approached the Orissa High Court challenging an order of the Odisha Information Commission (OIC) in connection with his long-pending appeal related to black stone quarries in Dharmasala tehsil of Jajpur district.

After hearing the matter on October 30, Justice V Narasingh issued notices to the commission, public information officer (PIO), Dharmasala tehsil and the first appellate authority-cum-tehsildar of Dharmasala, directing them to file their responses by December 8.

“Serve notice on the counsel for the commission and the state counsel to enable them to obtain instructions in the matter. List this case on December 8, 2025,” the order stated.

According to the petition, Behura had filed an RTI application on September 1, 2021 before the PIO of Dharmasala tehsil, seeking details of black stone quarries operating in the region. After receiving no response within the stipulated 30 days, he filed a first appeal before Dharmasala tehsildar on October 27 the same year but that too went unanswered. Subsequently, he filed a second appeal under section 19(3) of the RTI Act before the OIC, which was registered as second appeal case No. 4000/2021.