Black stone quarries in Odisha's Jajpur: HC issues notice to OIC on RTI activist’s plea

CUTTACK: Right to Information activist Sarbeswar Behura has approached the Orissa High Court challenging an order of the Odisha Information Commission (OIC) in connection with his long-pending appeal related to black stone quarries in Dharmasala tehsil of Jajpur district.
After hearing the matter on October 30, Justice V Narasingh issued notices to the commission, public information officer (PIO), Dharmasala tehsil and the first appellate authority-cum-tehsildar of Dharmasala, directing them to file their responses by December 8.
“Serve notice on the counsel for the commission and the state counsel to enable them to obtain instructions in the matter. List this case on December 8, 2025,” the order stated.
According to the petition, Behura had filed an RTI application on September 1, 2021 before the PIO of Dharmasala tehsil, seeking details of black stone quarries operating in the region. After receiving no response within the stipulated 30 days, he filed a first appeal before Dharmasala tehsildar on October 27 the same year but that too went unanswered. Subsequently, he filed a second appeal under section 19(3) of the RTI Act before the OIC, which was registered as second appeal case No. 4000/2021.
The matter was listed for hearing after nearly four years on August 5, 2025 before the chief information commissioner. During the hearing, Behura submitted that the PIO had neither furnished the information sought nor communicated any reason for the denial. However, the commission, in its order dated August 5, 2025, disposed of the appeal without imposing any penalty or initiating disciplinary proceedings against the erring PIO, as mandated under the RTI Act in cases of non-response, the petition said.
The commission, in its place directed the PIO to file an affidavit stating non-availability of the information. The order also recorded the PIO’s submission that the information might now be available with the deputy director of mines, and that the applicant could obtain certified copies from that office upon payment of requisite fees.
Aggrieved by the OIC’s order, Behura filed the petition before the Orissa HC on August 25. In the petition, Behura contended that the PIO’s claim was misleading since the state government’s decision to transfer management of minor minerals to the directorate of mines came only in April 2023, nearly two years after his RTI application.
He alleged that the PIO had suppressed information that was available in 2021 and that the commission failed to consider his submissions made during the hearing.