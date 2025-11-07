Indian Roads Congress-2025 kickstarts in Odisha with 3,500 participants

BHUBANESWAR: The 84th annual session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) kicked off on a grand note on Thursday with Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan inaugurating the technical exhibition at Janata Maidan here.

This is for the sixth time after a decade that Odisha is hosting the IRC. The last session in the state had been held in 2015. Union minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will formally inaugurate the conference on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons, Harichandan said the conference will serve as a vital platform for knowledge exchange among experts and engineers in road infrastructure. The state government has planned to construct 75,000 km of roads over the next five years and the deliberations in the conference will help better the road engineering, he added.

The IRC-2025 themed ‘major advances in highway technology and policy’ brings together over 3,500 engineers, policymakers, researchers, academicians, industry stakeholders and public authorities from across the country to discuss advancements and policies in the roads and highways sector.