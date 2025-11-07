Modern command and control centre for coastal security soon, says Odisha DGP Khurania

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police YB Khurania on Thursday said a modern command and control centre of the coastal security wing will soon be set up for real-time surveillance of the state’s coastal regions.

After inaugurating a one-day capacity building workshop for field officers of railway and coastal security wings, he said, the state government has sanctioned Rs 150 crore to strengthen the coastal security system of Odisha. About 10 drones equipped with latest technology, three trawlers and 140 special police officers have already been appointed for coastal security. Besides, work is underway to cover 32 fishing harbours with CCTV systems. The process to purchase new boats has also been initiated, he added.

The DGP said the government is making all efforts to make Odisha Police one of the most significant and well-equipped police organisations of the country.

Speaking about Railway Police, Khurania said major steps are being taken to further modernise the wing. The process to create new Railway Police districts and government railway police stations is also continuing. The government has allocated funds to install CCTV cameras in 15 more government railway police stations, he added.