Open-air study for Odisha's Ravenshaw students over classroom safety

CUTTACK: Peeved over having their complaints regarding unsafe classrooms ignored for a long time, students of Plus III Arts second-year of the Odia department at Ravenshaw University in a mark of protest on Thursday held their classes on the road in front of the vice-chancellor’s office seeking immediate repair.

The protesting students claimed their classrooms have been lying in a dilapidated condition for a long time owing to which they had been requesting the university authorities to repair them but the latter reportedly kept ignoring their pleas. Hence, they staged a sit-in protest on the road in front of the V-C’s office to press for their demand. Expressing solidarity, a faculty member also joined the students and conducted classes in the open.

Alleging that such a situation posed risk to their lives, the students urged the university administration to take immediate steps to repair the classrooms and ensure a safe learning environment for them. “Our classrooms have been lying in a dilapidated condition for a long time. We have been complaining about it to the university authorities for the last one month but they are not responding to our requests,” said a protesting student.