Prepare master development plan for Sambalpur, PMO directs Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has advised the Odisha government to prepare a master and comprehensive development plan for Sambalpur involving various stakeholders, including the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and government departments.

Despite its rich cultural heritage and strategic proximity to the industrial hub of Jharsuguda besides presence of premier educational institutes like IIM, VSSUT and a university, Sambalpur district has been facing challenges of poor air quality due to industrial activity, increasing pressure on infrastructure, lack of modern facilities, traffic congestion and limited urban amenities.

The PMO has suggested the Ministry of Railways to explore the possibilities of introduction of Vande Bharat train services on Raipur to Sambalpur and Sambalpur to Ranchi routes besides construction of a helipad to facilitate evacuation for emergency medical cases and aerial sightseeing for tourists.

The Forest, Environment and Climate Change department has been recommended to examine and explore possibilities for the integrated Sambalpur development project and a detailed project report for Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary, ensuring alignment with conservation goals, tourism potential and community welfare.

The PMO has also advised to depute a group of experts to visit similar projects (wildlife sanctuaries such as Jim Corbett, Ranthambore National Park, Van Vihar National Park) across the country and incorporate best practices and innovative ideas for effective and successful implementation of this ambitious project.