Prepare master development plan for Sambalpur, PMO directs Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has advised the Odisha government to prepare a master and comprehensive development plan for Sambalpur involving various stakeholders, including the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and government departments.
Despite its rich cultural heritage and strategic proximity to the industrial hub of Jharsuguda besides presence of premier educational institutes like IIM, VSSUT and a university, Sambalpur district has been facing challenges of poor air quality due to industrial activity, increasing pressure on infrastructure, lack of modern facilities, traffic congestion and limited urban amenities.
The PMO has suggested the Ministry of Railways to explore the possibilities of introduction of Vande Bharat train services on Raipur to Sambalpur and Sambalpur to Ranchi routes besides construction of a helipad to facilitate evacuation for emergency medical cases and aerial sightseeing for tourists.
The Forest, Environment and Climate Change department has been recommended to examine and explore possibilities for the integrated Sambalpur development project and a detailed project report for Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary, ensuring alignment with conservation goals, tourism potential and community welfare.
The PMO has also advised to depute a group of experts to visit similar projects (wildlife sanctuaries such as Jim Corbett, Ranthambore National Park, Van Vihar National Park) across the country and incorporate best practices and innovative ideas for effective and successful implementation of this ambitious project.
The current ecotourism infrastructure includes 18 safari vehicles and 16 cruise boats, supporting a range of nature-based and cultural tourism experiences.
“The Forest department may examine and explore opportunities for integrating Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary into the broader Sambalpur development framework (Hirakud development plan),” the communication to the chief secretary stated.
The district administration has been directed to introduce e-rickshaws to help minimise traffic congestion while the police administration has been asked to explore installation of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras at strategic locations and in buses as a measure to control crime and maintain law and order.
In order to ensure that the proposed projects are completed on time, the PMO has laid emphasis on identification of land parcels and handing over required land to the implementing agency as per the specific timelines.
The suggestions were sent to chief secretary Manoj Ahuja after prime minister’s adviser Tarun Kapoor visited the city in August.