Suspension axe on forester, two others for tusker death on track in Odisha

BARIPADA: Five days after an elephant was killed by a speeding train in Mayurbhanj district, authorities of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) on Thursday suspended a forester and two forest guards on charges of negligence of duty.

Forester Pradeep Dehuri, and forest guards Hrushikesh Behera (Nadpur) and Jayanti Patra (Jogal), both under Betnoti range, were placed under suspension by Baripada DFO Gobinda Chandra Nayak following an inquiry into the incident which took place on November 1.

The inquiry report said lack of coordination between the local forest officials and the Railway department regarding elephant movement led to the mishap.

As per the suspension order, Dehuri’s headquarters will be at the Baripada forest division office and he is barred from leaving it without prior permission. Both forest guards have been directed to remain present at the Betnoti range office and are similarly restricted from leaving their headquarters without approval.

The tusker, aged around 30 years, was reportedly trying to cross the track near Agria level crossing between Jogal and Betnoti railway stations when it was hit by the speeding Shalimar Express on November 1 night. Due to the impact, the elephant was thrown off the track and suffered fatal injuries.

Following the mishap, regional chief conservator of forests and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni had directed the Baripada DFO to conduct an inquiry into the incident.