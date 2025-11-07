Tech glitches disrupt revenue inspector post test across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2023 for revenue inspector (RI) posts, conducted by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), was disrupted at many of the examination centres across the state due to technical glitches on Thursday.

Aspirants had to wait for over an hour at several centres to write the test which is being held in computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) mode since October 8. Aspirants said they were asked to report at 7.30 am but had to wait outside till 8.45 am to 9 am as the servers were down.

In the capital, server glitches were reported at four examination centres in Mancheswar, Patia, Chandrasekharpur and Nayapalli. Close to 5 lakh aspirants are appearing for the test across the state. The examination was being held in three slots on Thursday and the first slot was scheduled at 9 am.

After the servers resumed, registration of candidates and other works were carried out and by the time they could enter the examination hall, it was well past 9.30 am, the aspirants alleged. At some centres, the server resumed around 9.30 am. Exams in the second and third slots were, however, conducted smoothly.