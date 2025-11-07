Two private clinics operating without licence sealed in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: The Rayagada administration on Thursday sealed two clinics in Gunupur town and issued notices to several others for allegedly operating without valid licence.

Gunupur sub-collector Dudhal Abhishek Dilip, accompanied by police, conducted raids on private health facilities across the town following allegations that a number of clinics and pathology labs were functioning with unqualified personnel.

Sources said the authorities found violation of multiple norms at seven clinics which were raided. Most of the facilities had no mandatory documents and licences.

The sub-collector directed the district health officials to initiate immediate action against the clinics. He also instructed the officials to verify the documents and examine the medicines and equipment being used in the facilities. The patients undergoing treatment in the clinics were shifted to the sub-divisional hospital.

SDMO Dr Pradeep Panda said the patients shifted to the sub-divisional hospital were discharged after necessary treatment. Two of them required admission. Most of them were suffering from minor ailments but the authorities of private clinics had kept them in their facilities for days to extract money from them, he added.

Gunupur IIC KKBK Kanhar said, “Following the raids, two clinics were sealed and others were issued notices to produce valid licences and relevant documents.”