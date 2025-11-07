Odisha

Woman passenger dies, 10 others hurt as speeding bus hits guard wall at Odisha's Kalinga Ghat

BERHAMPUR: A woman passenger died and 10 others injured when a bus met with an accident at Kalinga Ghat along the Ganjam-Kandhamal border on Friday.

According to sources, the private bus carrying 24 passengers was travelling from Bargarh to Berhampur when the driver reportedly lost control of the wheels while trying to turn at a sharp curve and hit the safety guard wall.

Upon information, the police and fire brigade from G Udayagiri and Bhanjanagar reached the spot and rescued the injured to the hospitals here.

Though the reason of the mishap is not yet known, passengers alleged the bus was on a high speed when it lost control.

Further investigation is on.

